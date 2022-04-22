The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 1,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.

About The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF)

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

