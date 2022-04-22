The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $360.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $349.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $438.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $334.30 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $308.20 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

