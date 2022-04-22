The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $108.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.41.

Shares of RBLX opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. Roblox has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

