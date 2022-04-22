The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €113.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($121.51) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($103.23) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($88.17) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.04 ($98.97).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNR opened at €76.10 ($81.83) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €77.02. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($46.30) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($60.48).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.