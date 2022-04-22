The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Insider Sells $9,979,893.98 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

