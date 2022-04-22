The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) will report sales of $406.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $402.00 million. Children’s Place reported sales of $435.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

NASDAQ PLCE traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $49.73. 4,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,500. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

