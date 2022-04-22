The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 27th

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Bank of Princeton has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Princeton to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $200.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Princeton will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

