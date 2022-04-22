Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1,034.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tesla have handily outperformed the Zacks Automotive – Domestic industry over the past year. Rising deliveries of Models 3 and Y are aiding Tesla’s top-line growth. Despite the chip crisis, Tesla reported record deliveries of 310,048 units for first-quarter 2022. Additionally, Tesla’s energy generation and storage revenues are growing, thanks to positive reception of Megapack and Powerwall products. However, Tesla is battling severe chip crisis aggravated by the Russia-Ukraine war. The EV king also had to halt production at the Shanghai gigafactory for three weeks since Mar 28 amid COVID-19 restrictions, which is likely to weigh on the firm’s Q2 output. Logistical challenges, rising commodity costs and a high capex cut may limit cash flows. Thus, it is advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get Tesla alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $958.94.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,008.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 205.87, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $934.76 and its 200 day moving average is $980.48. Tesla has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $12,596,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Tesla by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.