Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Issues Earnings Results

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
TSLA stock traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,002.50. 1,433,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,295,639. Tesla has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $934.76 and a 200-day moving average of $980.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08.
In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.
TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
