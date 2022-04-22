Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $960.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $910.00 to $960.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $960.41.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,008.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 205.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $934.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $980.48.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.