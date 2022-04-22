Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Twin Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,192 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 299.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,003.03. 1,187,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,295,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $934.76 and a 200 day moving average of $980.48.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

