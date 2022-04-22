Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Sells 70,084 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,001,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,084 shares during the quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $89,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WH stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.60. The stock had a trading volume of 739,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,135. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

