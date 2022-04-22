Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Raises Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,094,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the period. Yum! Brands accounts for about 2.5% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned about 0.37% of Yum! Brands worth $152,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after buying an additional 18,626 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 606,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,224,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.94.

YUM stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,115. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.22.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

