Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $117,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.44.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $364.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,422,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $352.77 and a 200 day moving average of $353.29. The company has a market cap of $356.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

