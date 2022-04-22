Tesco (LON:TSCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $342.00

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 342 ($4.45) and last traded at GBX 265.60 ($3.46), with a volume of 12214682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265.10 ($3.45).

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.29) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.25) to GBX 320 ($4.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.23) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 318.75 ($4.15).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 278.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 281.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

About Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

