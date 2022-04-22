Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $744.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) will post sales of $744.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $765.00 million and the lowest is $731.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $781.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 15.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.1% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 63,820.2% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 824,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,488,000 after acquiring an additional 823,281 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $111.20. 1,270,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,274. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

