Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $28.31. 72,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

