Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,159.35

Shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,159.35 ($15.08) and traded as low as GBX 1,136 ($14.78). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,154 ($15.01), with a volume of 143,438 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £758.33 million and a PE ratio of 4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,157.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,139.96. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $9.75. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

