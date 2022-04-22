Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 3,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 280,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

TGLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $131.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

