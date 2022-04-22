Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a buy rating and set a C$66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.81.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$50.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.84 and a 1 year high of C$56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

