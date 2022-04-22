Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.68.

Shares of TECK opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,590,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,516,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,942 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,513,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

