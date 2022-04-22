Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.68.

NYSE TECK opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,590,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,516,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Teck Resources by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,942 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,513,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

