TEAM (LON:TEAM) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.20 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 66.20 ($0.86). 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 14,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.75. The stock has a market cap of £11.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36.

TEAM Company Profile (LON:TEAM)

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

