TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading Up 3%

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) were up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 1,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 296,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on TDCX in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

