TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.05 billion.TD SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

Shares of SNX opened at $103.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cross Research raised TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $117,073.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,707 shares of company stock worth $684,087. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1,930.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

