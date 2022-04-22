TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $117,073.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,707 shares of company stock worth $684,087. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 125.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after buying an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.28. The stock had a trading volume of 306,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,732. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

About TD SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.