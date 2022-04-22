Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tata Motors by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Tata Motors stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. 4,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.99. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. Analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

