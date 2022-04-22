Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TEDU stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.03.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.83 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarena International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

