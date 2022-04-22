Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Up to $7.36

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.59. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 824 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
