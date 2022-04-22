Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $96.46

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $96.46 and last traded at $97.07, with a volume of 57820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.66.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Erste Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.51. The firm has a market cap of $501.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 115,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

