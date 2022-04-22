Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,014 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 3.9% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $235,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,253,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

TSM stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $97.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,487,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,117,818. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $96.91 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day moving average is $115.51. The company has a market cap of $506.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.