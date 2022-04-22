Tadpole Finance (TAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $11,622.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.52 or 0.00011172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

