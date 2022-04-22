Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.38

Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.38 and last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 1978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

SLVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 37,501.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766,495 shares in the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $49,515,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,020,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $22,723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

