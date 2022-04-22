Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.38

Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.38 and last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 1978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.
SLVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 37,501.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766,495 shares in the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $49,515,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,020,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth about $22,723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.99% of the company’s stock.
About Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)
Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sylvamo (SLVM)
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.