Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Top Exchanges

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market cap of $5.68 million and $575,687.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.33 or 0.07406385 BTC.

About Swingby

SWINGBY is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 612,653,455 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.