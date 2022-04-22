SwftCoin Market Cap Tops $12.72 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (SWFTC) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One SwftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.72 million and $21.53 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00034663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00104466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SwftCoin Coin Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

