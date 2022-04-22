Swarm City (SWT) Trading 452.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Swarm City (SWT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $20.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded up 452.8% against the dollar. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

