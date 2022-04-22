Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Danske raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS SVCBF traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

