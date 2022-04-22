SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 84 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIVB traded up $54.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $557.77. 19,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,913. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $486.74 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $558.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.13.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIVB. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Erste Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

