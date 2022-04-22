SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $503.13, but opened at $544.76. SVB Financial Group shares last traded at $567.18, with a volume of 10,727 shares traded.

The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $775.00.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total value of $1,638,761.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,255,000 after buying an additional 102,093 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 105,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $5,868,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $560.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.09.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

