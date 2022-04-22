SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Announces Earnings Results

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $503.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $486.74 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $560.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.09.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 377,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,017,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Erste Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.76.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

