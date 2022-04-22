Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.24 and last traded at $54.78. 4,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 385,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGRY. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $610.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 11,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $630,226.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,872 shares in the company, valued at $21,867,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,703,018 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,791,000 after buying an additional 22,352 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 408.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 48.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 409,099 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,076 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

