Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.