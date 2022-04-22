Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

