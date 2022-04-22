Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOVA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.79.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.66 million. Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $21,387,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

