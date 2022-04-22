SUN (SUN) Reaches Market Cap of $152,338.63

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, SUN has traded flat against the dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.37 or 0.07379845 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00037678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,606.59 or 0.99745332 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.