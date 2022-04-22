Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives $75.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

