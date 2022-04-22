Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $210.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.75.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Sun Communities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SUI opened at $190.59 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 106.02%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

