Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $210.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.75.
SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.
In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:SUI opened at $190.59 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 106.02%.
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
