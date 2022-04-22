Sumokoin Market Cap Achieves $1.63 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $1.63 million and $12,308.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.56 or 0.00697116 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000882 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Sumokoin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “
