Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SUMR stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.69. Summer Infant has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.