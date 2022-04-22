Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB) Trading Up 0.2%

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.55. Approximately 2,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.