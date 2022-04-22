Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($148.39) target price on Stratec in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($154.84) price target on Stratec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

ETR:SBS opened at €111.00 ($119.35) on Thursday. Stratec has a fifty-two week low of €94.20 ($101.29) and a fifty-two week high of €147.40 ($158.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 29.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €111.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €121.58.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

